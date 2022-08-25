Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Naoya Inoue Reportedly Set To Face Paul Butler In December For Undisputed Bantamweight Championship

Posted on 08/25/2022

By: Sean Crose

Canelo Alvarez. Jermell Charlo. Devin Haney. What do these three men have in common? They’re all undisputed champions in their respective divisions. Canelo owns the super middleweight realm, Charlo the junior middleweight and Haney the lightweight. Undisputed champions are highly regarded not just for their accomplishments, but for the clarity they bring to the often confusing world of contemporary boxing. Ask someone on the street who the heavyweight champion of the world is and you probably couldn’t get an answer – because there arguably is no answer. There’s two titlists, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, but no supreme champion. Ask fans who the super middleweight, junior middleweight and junior welterweight champions are, however, and you’ll be able to get three clear and inarguable answers.

Again, undisputed champions are good for boxing. That’s why word of WBC, IBF and WBA bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue likely squaring off against WBO bantamweight titlist Paul Butler this December would be welcome news for fight fans. Although that particular match hasn’t been signed yet, Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports both parties have agreed to a December 13th undisputed matchup in Japan, which, if true, makes the hoped for bout all but a reality.

Inoue needs no introduction for fight fans. The 29 year old, known as “The Monster” has been blasting through opponents since his professional career began in the autumn of 2012. Here is a man who isn’t just successful in the ring, but is also outright destructive. Only 3 of Inoue’s 23 opponents have lasted until the final bell. Inoue’s last fight was an utter destruction of likely Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire in a June rematch of their exciting 2019 battle. To say Inoue would be favored to best Butler, in Inoue’s native Japan for that matter, might be something of an understatement.

Butler, however, shouldn’t be simply shrugged off. Gifted with the terrific nickname of “The Baby Faced Assassin,” the 33 year old Brit hasn’t lost a fight since 2018. And, although the WBO world title was given to him (he had been interim titlist at the time) after it stripped John Riel Casimero of the world title belt doesn’t mean Butler hasn’t worked for it. Indeed, Casimero reportedly lost the world title because he or his team wouldn’t face Butler, who had been Casimero’s mandatory. Now the 34-2 Butler is on the verge of receiving the chance of a lifetime. Defeating a Monster, however, will be no easy task.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul: Opponent Signed For October Throwdown
August 24th
Usyk-Joshua 2 Aftermath: Fury Gets Called Out By Usyk While Joshua’s Post-Fight Behavior Raises Eyebrows
August 20th
Tyson Fury's Latest: There's Only 7 Days "To Come Up With The Money" For Oleksandr Usyk Fight
August 24th
Deontay Wilder To Return To The Ring October 15th
August 17th
Usyk-Joshua Prediction
August 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend