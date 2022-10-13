Nadim Salloum Stops Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco In Six

By: Sean Crose

The popular and colorful Lebanese fighter Nadim Salloum, 8-1, squared off against the 4-0 Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco in a scheduled six round super middleweight affair Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times’ Square. Salloum worked to maintain range in the first. Capozucco, however, was able to land clean several times. The second was a slugfest, with the fighters trading heavy leather.

Salloum went at his man aggressively in the third. At first it appeared that Capozucco was simply trying to conserve energy but by the end of the round, Salloum’s punches seemed to be taking their toll. The fourth was exciting, though, brave as he was, Capozucco didn’t seem as strong as his taller opponent was.

The fifth, like much of the fight, was a punch fest. Capozucco looked thoroughly exhausted, but continued fighting bravely, while Salloum clearly seemed to be eager to take his man out before the final bell sounded. If that was the case, his wish was soon to come true. After taking a large amount of punishment, Capozucco was saved by the referee in the sixth.