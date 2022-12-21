Listen Now:  
Nadim Salloum Emerges Victorious From War With Decarlo Perez

Posted on 12/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 19-6-1 Decarlo Perez battled the popular 9-1 Lebanese light heavyweight Nadim Salloum in a scheduled 8 round bout Tuesday night at Sony Hall in Times’ Square. Salloum started off by employing the jab in the first. Perez, on the other hand, remained patient until he saw his openings. Salloum put his punches well together in the second. Perez got his man against the ropes and opened fire in the third. Both men fired away in the round, though Perez seemed to be getting the better it.

Photo: @Trappfotos_

The fourth saw Perez push the action while Salloum moved and fired from range. Solloum landed well in the fifth – but so did Perez. It was a very entertaining affair, with each man throwing heavy leather. Both fighters continued to trade punches in the sixth, leading one to wonder if one or perhaps both men would eventually become gassed. Perez took turns with Solloum in the seventh trying to control the tempo. Once again, each fighter landed well on his opponent.

The eighth and final round had each man trying to assert himself early behind the jab. Salloum landed a strong uppercut while Perez rocked his man with a left hook. Neither man was lacking in energy as the clock ran down. The round – and the fight – ended with each man firing away. Salloum ended up winning by scores of 76-76, 78-74, and 77-75.

