Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Murodjon Akhmadaliev Stops Ronny Rios In 12th

Posted on 06/25/2022

By: Sean Crose

Murodjon Akhmadaliev put his WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles on the line against Ronny Rios in a scheduled 12 rounder at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio on Saturday. The 10-0 Akhmadaliev and the 33-3 Rios essentially felt each other out in the first. The second round saw each man fight smartly, thought it was Rios who was pushing the action, albeit carefully. Both men threw freely in the third, though it looked as if Akhmadaliev was starting to take control.

The defending champion flicked out his southpaw jab in the fourth to good effect. Akhmadaliev appeared to be in the driver’s seat in the fifth, moving fluidly and landing at will. Akhmadaliev ‘s cracking jab continued to dominate in the sixth. Rios began absorbing thunderous uppercuts in the seventh. Rios threw hard in the eighth, but it wasn’t the challenger who landed the heavier shots.

Both men fought hard in an intriguing ninth. Rios was determined, game and skilled in the tenth, as he had been for all of the fight. It seemed, though, as if he were simply and ultimately being outclassed by Akhmadaliev. The champion’s heavy shots appeared to be having an impact on Rios in the eleventh. By the twelfth Rios found himself beaten up and on the mat. He got up, but the referee stopped the fight seconds later, as Rios was simply taking too much damage.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tommy Fury: “I Am A Boxer. My Opponent Plays Boxing"
June 23rd
Ryan Garcia On Javier Fortuna: "If He Gets Hurt It's Not My Fault"
June 21st
Canelo On Third Golovkin Fight: "It’s Personal For Me"
June 24th
Jake Paul Rages At Tommy Fury...Fury Responds In Kind
June 22nd
Jesse Rodriguez Attains Stardom By Battering Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
June 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend