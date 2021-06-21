Mikey Garcia: Spence Has “The Youth, The Size, And Skills” To Best Pacquiao

By: Sean Crose

Without doubt, Mikey Garcia knows what it’s like to face Errol Spence. Having never lost a fight, the Californian stepped into the ring at AT&T stadium in Dallas back in 2019 to face welterweight titlist Spence in a pay per view event. It was a brave move, a jump in weight classes, and a quest for boxing glory. Unfortunately for Garcia, Spence made easy work of the man, winning round after round on the judge’s cards before being awarded a unanimous decision win. If anyone is aware of the ins and outs the still undefeated Spence presents in the way of a ring challenge, it’s Garcia.

Speaking to ESNEWS from his brother Robert’s gym, Garcia claimed it’s his belief that Spence will defeat the legendary Manny Pacquiao when the two men face off in August. “The youth, the size, and skills,” says Garcia, explaining why he’s giving Spence the edge over the forty-something Pacquiao. Still, Garcia makes it clear the match will be no walk in the park for Spence, either. “It’s not going to be an easy fight for Spence,” he claims. “Pacquiao’s going to have a lot in his arsenal.” Such as? “He’s got a lot of experiences,” Garcia adds, “quick footwork, fast hands, power.”

Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

In other words, Garcia feels Spence-Pacquiao will be a high quality affair. “It’s not an easy fight,” he states in the interview, “but I just feel that Spence is a fighter that can make the adjustments well…I think he’s going to win in a good fight.” As far as how he feels the bout will end, Garcia isn’t expecting a thrilling stoppage. “I don’t think he stops Manny,” he says of Spence. “It’ll go the distance.” Garcia also speaks in the interview of sparring Pacquiao years ago, claiming the Filipino legend only hurt him once. “Straight left….that was the only time he caught my attention like that.”

The announcement of Spence-Pacquiao seemingly came from out of nowhere a few weeks ago. Needless to say, it’s one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year. Although Spence is favored, Pacquiao is incredibly hard to write off, especially since his last bout saw him upsetting the younger, undefeated Keith Thurman. As for Garcia, he tells ESNEWS that he’s not sure what the future holds. There had been talk that he, not Spence, would be Pacquiao’s next opponent. Garcia’s last fight was against Jessie Vargas in 2020, a bout which saw him win by unanimous decision.