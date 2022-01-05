Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mikey Garcia On Spence-Ugas: “I Can’t Even Tell You Whose Going To Win”

Posted on 01/05/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Put a lot of smiles on kid’s faces,” Mikey Garcia tells ESnews about a recent charity event for children in need that he took part in. It’s been a few months since the Californian dropped a decision to Sandor Martin, but the multi-division titlist appears in the interview to be as relaxed, polite, and pleasant as he always has. This is not a guy who is going to let a defeat or two get to him – a good thing in an age where undefeated records are frankly held at too much of a premium. Among other things in the interview, Garcia is asked for his thoughts on what looks to be the upcoming Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title matchup.

“That’s a tough one for Spence,” he says. “Coming off eye surgery, and all that, we don’t know how to react or his body will react. It can be dangerous for him, I don’t know.” Spence was supposed to be facing Manny Pacquiao last fall when an injury to his eye took him out of the bout, allowing Ugas the opportunity to step in and remove the Filipino legend from his WBA title. “If he gets hit,” Garcia says of Spence, “it could be a damaging blow, I don’t know. It can cause serious injuries. So, that’s a tough fight, for a return fight after surgery like that. Big props for him for taking fights like that.”

Still, Garcia gives Spence, who bested him in 2019, after Garcia made a gutsy move up to welterweight, the credit he’s due. “Stylistically,” he says, “I think Spence is a better fighter….he’s world champ for a reason.” Garcia is aware of Ugas’ ability, as well. “He’s big and strong, too,” he says of Ugas. “It’s not an easy fight.” Ultimately, Garcia states his opinion on a Spence-Ugas bout outright: “I can’t even tell you whose going to win,” he says.

Garcia then explains what it’s like fighting after an injury. “You try not to think about it,” he says, “but while your fighting, f–k, you get hit a certain way or you throw a punch a certain way and it hurts you that’s just a reminder that you were hurt. F–k it. What do you do? Keep fighting, use your other hand. It happens. It’s boxing.” Garcia feels Spence may bring a unique approach to a fight with Ugas.

“He might actually be fighting a little different, you know, a little more cautious based on the injury,” he says. “That could play into the fight.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Frank Sanchez Sizes Up Tyson Fury: "I Knock Him Out Easily”
January 2nd
Logan Paul On Floyd Mayweather: "The Dirty Little Rat Hasn’t Paid Me Yet"
January 2nd
Isaac Cruz On Gervonta Davis: "How Did I Go From Somebody He Didn’t Know To Someone He Wants To Avoid?"
January 4th
Floyd Mayweather Annouces Series Of Boxing Exhibitions In Dubai
January 1st
Danny Garcia Keeping An Eye On Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Showdown: “Let Me Fight The Winner”
December 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend