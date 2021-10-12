Listen Now:  
Mikey Garcia: “I Want To Pursue Big Fights”

Posted on 10/12/2021

By: Sean Crose

“It’s been a year and a half since my last fight, so I am excited to get back in there,” says 40-1, four division titlist Mikey Garcia. “I am looking forward to giving my fans a chance to see me again, especially here in Cali, it’s my home state but I haven’t fought much here.” Garcia is talking about his upcoming bout against the 38-2 Sandor Martin at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. The October 16th fight will be aired live on DAZN. “I want to pursue big fights, title fights, and be recognized as one of the best fighters in the world once again,” Garcia says. “This is another step in that direction.”

Garcia is looking to get back on top of the fight game over two years after he suffered his first loss – a game attempt to lift a welterweight title off of Errol Spence. “I was interested in Manny (Pacquiao) and Regis (Prorais),” says Garcia, “but we weren’t able to get those fights and we landed on Sandor Martin, and he is a very good fighter. He’s a southpaw, he’s relatively unknown in America but worldwide and in the sport, people know him. He’s got a great record at 38-2, he’s hungry for a big opportunity like this and wants to capitalize on it.”

Fifteen years in the fight game has left Garica confident of his skill set. “I’ve experienced so many styles in my career,” he says, “I’ve boxed several southpaws and sparred countless lefties. He’s a tricky one, he (Martin) uses his height and reach, so I must be prepared to overcome those strengths he has – a good jab, good straight left, his ring generalship is good – so I need to be able to attack properly but also be wary in defense.”

As always, Garcia is cool as ice in the face of a new challenge. “I don’t experience pressure,” he claims. “No matter who I fight I am there to do my job and that’s it – I have already won the fight multiple times in my head and that’s it. You only feel pressure if you are unsure of yourself and I’ve never felt that, so I am confident I will win and look good doing it.” Garcia’s last fight was a 2020 unanimous decision win over Jesse Vargas. Sandor’s last ring outing was in April, when he won a unanimous decision over Kay Prospere in his native Spain.

