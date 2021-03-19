Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mike Tyson Wants To “Go All Out” in Next Fight

Posted on 03/19/2021

By: Sean Crose

Now that he’s a certified 21st century pop culture icon, it’s sometimes easy to forget just how SKILLED a boxer Iron Mike Tyson was back in the 80s and even into the 90s. Thirty years ago this week, Tyson battled Donovan “Razor” Ruddock in a highly controversial fight. Watching that bout again, I was once more reminded that Tyson was no longer the fighter he had been just a few years earlier…but I was also reminded of how GOOD the man was even when he wasn’t at his best. Power, bodywork and an insanely underrated defense defined Tyson, even after he had slipped a notch on the skill scale. The point, really, is that the personality that is Tyson shouldn’t eclipse the masterful ring warrior.

In fact, that’s something Tyson himself doesn’t apparently want to have happen. For, after his wildly successful pay per view exhibition bout against Roy Jones last autumn, the fifty something Hall of Famer is eager to get back in the ring. Many are pointing to arch foil Evander Holyfield as a logical, and lucrative, choice of an opponent, but nothing has yet to be signed. Still, Tyson made it clear on his “Hotboxin'” podcast that he’s fighting again in May. What’s more, the former undisputed heavyweight champion indicated he might want to return to fighting in a way he’s more familiar with.

“I felt better than I anticipated,” he said, referring to the Jones fight. “I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was, but I was relaxed.” Tyson came to realize that night that he wanted to do more than simply fight within the restrictive realm of the exhibition bout he found himself in. “I felt like, wow, I could do some more,” he said. “I could punch more combinations, I could do this and do that. I said, ‘Wow, this is interesting.’ And I want to do it again, and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on. It made me interested in wanting to do it again.”

As for the Jones’ match, Tyson claimed he held off on fighting to his fullest. “I wanted to go the distance,” he said. “I didn’t want to knock anybody out. That’s what people expected, but I wanted to go the distance.” Exhibition bout or no, Tyson plans on fighting Memorial Day weekend at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. No doubt the card would be presented by the entity known as Triller, which led the Tyson-Jones event to enormous pay per view success last year.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson Set To Return To The Ring In Late May At The Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Florida
March 17th
Errol Spence Jr. On Terence Crawford Purse Split: "Y’all Gonna Make Me Do 80/20"
March 11th
Shawn Porter Gives His Opinion On Canelo Alvarez vs Andre Ward: "I Think It’s A 50/50 Fight"
March 15th
Canelo Alvarez Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Loss: "I Needed To Fight First With (Miguel) Cotto, (Erislandy) Lara And All Of Those Guys And Then Floyd"
March 18th
Danny Garcia: "I Feel Like My Next Chapter In My Career Is At 154"
March 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY