Mike Tyson Versus Roy Jones Won’t Be Your Typical Boxing Match

By: Sean Crose

Those expecting a legitimate boxing match scheduled for 12 rounds when former heavyweight kingpin Mike Tyson steps into the ring to face iconic pound for pound great Roy Jones this Saturday in Los Angeles may be sadly mistaken. For Tyson and Jones will be engaged in an exhibition bout, which is a lot different from a professional boxing match. For starters, it will only be scheduled for eight rounds. Also, there will be no knock outs and no winner. That doesn’t mean, of course, that there will be no action to be found in the ring,

Both Tyson and Jones are incredible competitors. The also both know how it would look to casual fans if they were to simply engage in a sparing match for pay per view dollars. In other words, don’t be surprised if one man hits the mat or is unable to continue. Both Tyson and Jones may technically abide by the rules, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be out for blood. Just because a man can’t be counted out, for instance, doesn’t mean he can’t be put on the mat.

Andy Foster of the California State Athletic Commission put it this way to MMA Fighting:

“Let’s call it an exhibition. That’s what it is…I want the public to know what this is because I don’t want people to be disappointed. As long as they know this is an exhibition, I’m fine for everybody to earn.” Frankly it was wise of the Commission to come out and be clear on this, as many, if not most, casual buyers may not know the reality of what an exhibition bout is.

“There’s no winner going to be announced,” continued Foster. “I do think that’s very important to get out there. The unofficial scores are for entertainment only and that’s done by the WBC remotely, not by the commission” (which is always the case in professional bouts of this nature). The reason for this, as Foster explained, is quite simple. “The commission didn’t credential those judges because of COVID. It’s for entertainment purposes only. There’s no official winner at the end of this.”