Mike Tyson Continues Comeback Trail With Special Appearance at AEW

By: Hans Themistode

Mike Tyson made the first pit stop on his comeback tour this past weekend. Although this time around, he settled for a wrestling ring.

AEW superstars Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer battled it out at Double or Nothing. Tyson was expected to sit back and enjoy the matchup from his ring side seat. Following the contest, he was due to wrap the winners waist with the TNT title. But it’s seldom that there is a ring around and Tyson does not choose to make an appearance inside of it.

In professional wrestling, no contest ever seems to go smoothly without a hint of interference. Playing the role of meddler on the night, was WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

“The Snake” was determined to give Archer the advantage during the match. And on several occasions he did just that. But while Archer had a WWE hall of Famer in his corner, Rhodes had a man who was once known as “The Baddest Man on The Planet” in his.

Tyson often won fights during his illustrious career before he even landed a punch. In short, opponents were scared out of their minds by the time it was fight night. In the case of Roberts, he’s exchanged fists with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant and even the Undertaker during his career. But the now 64 year old Roberts had little interest in facing off against Tyson.

With Roberts now out of the way, Rhodes took care of business to pull off the victory in the ring. Just as expected, Tyson joined him in the ring to celebrate the victory. If Tyson has things his way, then this will only be the first win he is a part of in the near future.

The former Heavyweight champ has slimmed down his once retired body and has gotten himself into fighting shape. Rumors of a third fight with the also recently un retired Evander Holyfield is on the cards. But Tyson could choose to go elsewhere. Regardless of when and where he decides to fight, Tyson has reassured everyone that it will simply be an exhibition contest for charity.

Referee Lane Mills (C) stops the fight in the third round as Evander Holyfield (R) holds his ear as Mike Tyson (L) watches 28 June 1997 during their WBA heavyweight championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Holyfield won by disqualification in the the third round after Tyson bit his ear. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

“Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help,” said Tyson to TMZ. “Something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help.”

Whether Tyson decides to face off against Holyfield or not, it appears his AEW appearance was only the first of many in 2020.