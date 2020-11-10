Mike Tyson Claims He Cheated Drug Tests With His Own Baby’s Urine And A Prosthetic Penis

By: Sean Crose

There’s little doubt that Mike Tyson is one of the most controversial fighters – if not athletes – in history. Whether it was doing time for rape, biting a piece of an opponent’s ear off, talking insanely or acting in a violent manner outside the ring, Tyson earned himself quite a dangerous reputation during his prime years of fame. Mellower and more honest than he once was, the former heavyweight great has now decided to come clean about the fact he cheated while being tested for drug use.

“I put my baby’s urine in it (the test container),” Tyson said to Jeff Novitzky on Novitsky’s podcast, Hotboxin. “And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.” Realizing the trouble that might cause, Tyson had a ready response. “I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’” Needless to say, Tyson would us a prosthetic penis in order to use his families’ urine as his own. It’s name? “The “Whizzinator.”

Although it isn’t clear what exact drugs lead him to cheat on his drug tests, Tyson has reportedly been open about using cocaine and marijuana. The 50-6 onetime undisputed heavyweight champion is soon to face former fellow great Roy Jones in a pay per view exhibition bout. That fight, which will go down on the 28th of this month at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, has received more than it’s fair share of media attention.

Along with Michael Jordan and perhaps one or two others, Tyson was the most notable athlete of his time. Fast, skilled, and insanely destructive, the man was champion by the age of 20 and had successfully bested all notable claimants to the heavyweight throne after he knocked out Michael Spinks in the first round of their 1988 superbout.

In early 1990, however, Tyson was stunned by James “Buster” Douglas in Tokyo. A decade later, the fighter known as “Iron Mike” was arguably a shell of his former self. Since his last fight in 2005, however, Tyson has seen his popularity steadily rise once more. He’s been in the movies, starred in his own (adult oriented) cartoon, and gotten into the legalized sale of marijuana based products. Although his fight with Jones will be an exhibition contest, it will be Tyson’s first time in the ring in over 15 years. He will be 54 at the time. Jones will be a sprightly 51.