Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Airline Passenger Numerous Times

By: Sean Crose

TMZ is reporting that former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson punched a fellow airline passenger in the face numerous times Wednesday evening. A video of the alleged event is posted on the TMZ site. According to the outlet, “Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him.”

TMZ also presented video of the alleged victim clowning near the aisle of the plane, with Tyson visible in the next row. There’s also a picture of the alleged victim looking slightly bloodied after the assault. The incident happened at about 10:30 PM while the plane was preparing to fly out of San Francisco International Airport.

An unknown witness was quoted by TMZ as saying Tyson “took a selfie with him (the alleged victim)… and then was patient with his overly excited buddy, who kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him.” According to the witness, things went south from there.

“Eventually, though,” TMZ reports, “we’re told Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear … and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.”

Via TMZ, the man reportedly received medical attention, then reported the incident to police. The incident is said to have occurred on a Jet Blue airline with a Florida destination.