Michael Hughes Defeats A Game Nelson Morales

By: Sean Crose

New Yorker Michael Hughes, 3-1 battled the 3-3 Nelson Morales Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times Square as part of Boxing Insider’s Fight Night program. The scheduled super lightweight four rounder began with an exciting first that saw both fighters trade shots, though it appeared that local fighter Hughes had gotten the better of it. The second was like the first in that each fighter was unafraid to trade with the other. Morales wouldn’t sit on a still in between rounds while Hughes looked cool and relaxed in his corner.

Knowing that time isn’t a friend in a four round bout, the fighters tried to make the most of the third. Hughes was on the ropes for a bit, though he didn’t seem to appear harmed. Morales clearly ended up being the more active of the two fighters at the end of the chapter, however. The fourth and final round saw each man letting it all hang out at first. Morales remained determined as the fourth wore on, while Hughes decided to fight more defensively as the clock wound down. Ultimately, it was Hughes who was able to walk out of the ring with the unanimous decision win.