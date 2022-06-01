Michael Conlon Returns August 6th To Face Miguel Marriaga

By: Sean Crose

“Irish star Michael “Mick” Conlan is primed to make another charge at a featherweight world title,” Top Rank Promotions claimed in a Wednesday press release. “Less than five months removed from his valiant effort against WBA champion Leigh Wood, it is time for Conlan’s summer homecoming.” Miguel Marriaga will be Conlan’s opponent August 6th at Belfast’s SSE Arena during the Feile Festival. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the lightweight division.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast,” Conlan is quoted as saying. “Miguel is a great fighter, and together we’ll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena. This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I’m relishing the task at hand.” Marriaga, the press release states “is a three-time world title challenger, falling short to Nicholas Walters and Oscar Valdez at featherweight and Vasiliy Lomachenko in an August 2017 bid for the WBO junior lightweight crown.”

Conlan, of course, is one of the globe’s more well known fighters. Since literally giving the finger to Olympic judging in his amateur days, the popular Irishman has drawn in much support and fan interest in the five years he’s been a professional. His last fight saw Conlan battle for the WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood back in March. It was a thrilling fight, one that saw Wood emerge the winner after Conlan was literally knocked out of the ring in the twelfth and final round. Now, just a few short months later, Conlan is eager to return.

“The road back for Michael starts with Miguel Marriaga,” said Conlan Boxing honcho James Conlan. “Miguel is a dangerous man and one of the biggest punchers in the division who has mixed it up at the very top. August 6 will be another electric night in the city in what is becoming an annual Irish boxing tradition with Michael’s fight night at the Féile festival. The goal remains the same. Michael Conlan will be Ireland’s next world champion.”

Conlan’s promoter, Bob Arum, made it clear he’s eager to get his fighter ready for another world title shot. “There is no place like home, and we are thrilled that Mick will get another chance to perform in front of the tremendous Belfast fans,” he said. “With a win over a solid opponent like Marriaga, he’ll once again be contending for a featherweight world title in short order.”

