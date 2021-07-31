Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Michael Coffie Stunned By Jonathan Rice

Posted on 07/31/2021

By: Sean Crose

The PBC returned to Fox on Saturday with a card aired live from Newark’s Prudential Center. Gerald Washington, the veteran heavyweight, was supposed to highlight the event. Sadly, Washington was removed from competition due to testing positive for Covid. Therefore, Washington’s would-be opponent, the rising 12-0 Michael Coffie faced the 13-6-1 Jonathan Rice in a scheduled 10 rounder. Rice came out to the ring with no robe or shirt. Waiting for Coffie to arrive, he bounced and moved about with fluidity. Coffie, the ex-marine, entered the ring looking cool and relaxed.

Rice started off flicking his jab well in the first. Coffie, however, moved forward patiently. Still, Rice continued to flick the jab well in the second. He also landed very well in the last seconds of the round. To the undoubted surprise of many, Rice kept looking right at home in the third, while Coffie appeared puzzled. Coffie was rocked in the first minute of the fourth. Yet Coffie kept moving forward.

The beginning of the fifth saw Rice putting his punches together quickly and effectively. Still, as the broadcast team noted, Coffie had been landing to the body well. His shots may not have been as flashy as Rice’s, but they were effective. No matter. Rice continued to bang away to Coffie’s head. A final flurry of punches led the referee to wisely stop the fight. It was a brilliant performance from a fighter in a main event he wasn’t even supposed to take part in.

Boxing is a great sport.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman On 'Leaked' Errol Spence Sparring Video: "It Should Have Been Private"
July 29th
Caleb Plant Details What Went Wrong In Canelo Alvarez Fight Negotiations, Including What He Deems As "Absurd" Demands
July 28th
Freddie Roach Wasn't Initially Interested In Errol Spence Jr. For Pacquiao: “I Was Leaning Toward Mikey Garcia"
July 26th
Angel Garcia: "Danny (Garcia) Will Be Champion By The End Of This Year Or Beginning Of Next Year"
July 26th
Brian McIntyre, Trainer Of Terence Crawford, Anxious For Shawn Porter Showdown: "It’s Go Time"
July 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend