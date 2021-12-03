Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mayweather Takes Aim At Canelo: “Ducking Benavidez;” Banned Substance Use Not Discussed

Posted on 12/03/2021

By: Sean Crose

“He’s ducking Benavidez.”

So Floyd Mayweather said of Canelo Alvarez at a Thursday press gathering to promote Tank Davis’ Sunday pay per view battle against Isaac Cruz. Mayweather, who dominated the sport of boxing for years, remains the only person to have ever bested Alvarez in the ring. Needless to say, the former great known as “Money” did not come across as being impressed with Canelo’s plan to jump up in weight to face WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu. “Do I like this fight?” Mayweather asked rhetorically. “Absolutely not.” As far as Mayweather is concerned, Canelo isn’t facing an opponent whose a true challenge, like he feels David Benavidez is.

“He used to be at the Mayweather Boxing Gym,” Mayweather said of Makabu, “and the guys were really getting the best of him.” Truth be told, Mayweather didn’t appeared to be wowed by Canelo’s skill trajectory over the years. While most serious fans and analysts would likely argue that Canelo has developed by leaps and bounds since he battled Mayweather in 2013, Mayweather himself claimed that Canelo is the “same fighter” as he was when they squared off over seven years ago. “When I fought him he was in his prime,” Mayweather claimed. “When I fought him I was almost forty years old.”

Mayweather thinks it’s unfair that some fighters are overlooked or criticized while others – particularly Canelo – get good press. “What we don’t talk about,” he said to the media Thursday, “is Canelo, Canelo Canelo…steroids, steroids, steroids. You don’t talk about that.” Canelo tested positive for a banned substance several years ago, which he claimed he got from eating beef. Nonetheless, Canelo received a suspension. “He could have been not clean in a lot of fights,” said Mayweather. When asked if he felt Canelo was dirty during their own bout, Mayweather responded matter of factly. “I don’t know,” he said.

Although Mayweather claimed he feels no animosity towards his former opponent (“It’s not a beef. I like Canelo. I like his work.”), he obviously feels the red haired star is over-hyped. “He’s one of the top guys up there,” said Mayweather, “but he’s not the only guy.” Mayweather then went on to add “that kid was a cake walk” when they fought.

As for the matter of having been cocky during his own ring career, Mayweather got straight to the point. “Your supposed to believe in yourself,” he said. “If you don’t believe in yourself, who the fuck’s going to believe in you.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Kell Brook Gives Errol Spence Jr. The Edge In Power But Leans Towards Terence Crawford In Possible Showdown
November 30th
Gary Russell Jr.: "I’ll Fight Terence Crawford At 147"
December 1st
Teofimo Lopez' And Brandon Figueroa's Post Fight Antics Discredit The Fighters Themselves
November 29th
Ryan Garcia: "My Return Fight, I’ll Fight Kambosos"
November 28th
Shakur Stevenson: "So Now Can I Enter The Conversation Of The 4 Kings?"
November 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend