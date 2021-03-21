Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Maurice Hooker Gets Dropped, Hurts Hand, Loses To Vergil Ortiz Jr. Via Stoppage In The Seventh

Posted on 03/21/2021

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Despite the countless number of bodies that were piling up at the feet of Vergil Ortiz Jr., the questions remained. The hard-hitting welterweight contender needed a signature name on his resume. Someone that would allow him to point and shout that he is in fact the real deal.

With a win over former Jr welterweight champion Maurice Hooker, Ortiz Jr. (17-0, 17 KOs) got exactly what he was looking for.

Oscar De La Hoya, promoter of Ortiz Jr., believed that his fighter would need to be patient early on. Those words, however, didn’t reverberate in the mind of Ortiz Jr. as he immediately went after his man.

While Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) is known for enjoying a back and forth brawl, he stuck behind his jab and attempted to simply outbox his man. The high guard of Ortiz Jr. proved more or less to be the best defense against the consistent jab of Hooker.

The boxing tactics of Hooker eventually fell by the wayside as he opted to fight fire with fire. He met Ortiz Jr. in the center of the ring and fought him on the inside. A sharp left hand landed near the end of the third which appeared to get the attention of the young knockout artist.

But while Hooker’s success could be described as marginal, Ortiz Jr. kept blasting away at this man. He found consistent success with his body attack. So much so, that Hooker was forced to pin his elbows to his midsection in an attempt to reduce the pain from the blows.

Although it may have allowed his body to rest, Hooker became an easy target for Ortiz Jr.’s shots to the head.

Not wanting to be a sitting duck, Hooker began moving even more. He attacked with his own assortment of body punches. The nonstop attack of the former champion saw middling results as Ortiz Jr. continued to push forward and land deleterious shots at will.

Just as Hooker began finding his rhythm at the halfway point, Ortiz Jr. found the shot he was looking for. A right hand, followed by a barrage of punches, sent the former titlist down to the mat. He appeared to be fine once he rose to his feet but things would change significantly in round seven.

With the fight moving to the middle of the ring, Hooker let off a combination and punctuated it with a right hand. He immediately screamed in agony and took a subsequent knee.

Left with no choice, referee Laurence Cole stepped in to call a halt to their contest.

Ortiz Jr. would later reveal that Hooker informed him that he broke his hand following the punch.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson Set To Return To The Ring In Late May At The Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Florida
March 17th
Canelo Alvarez Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Loss: "I Needed To Fight First With (Miguel) Cotto, (Erislandy) Lara And All Of Those Guys And Then Floyd"
March 18th
Shawn Porter Gives His Opinion On Canelo Alvarez vs Andre Ward: "I Think It’s A 50/50 Fight"
March 15th
Danny Garcia: "I Feel Like My Next Chapter In My Career Is At 154"
March 14th
Jermall Charlo On Possible David Benavidez Showdown: "He Gets Hit Too Much, I’m A Knock His Little Punk A*s Out"
March 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY