Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Maurice Hooker Dropped Three Times, Decisioned By Blair Cobbs

Posted on 08/06/2022

By: Sean Crose

Texan Maurice Hooker appeared on Saturday’s Ortiz-McKinson card at Dickies’ Arena in Fort Worth. The 27-2-3 super welterweight battled the 15-1-1 Blair Cobbs in a bout scheduled for ten. Cobbs rocked and then dropped Hooker at the end of the first. Hooker beat the count and went on to trade with his man. The aggressive southpaw Cobbs knocked Hooker down two more times in the second – once at the beginning of the round and once towards the end. Hooker beat the count on both occasions, but certainly didn’t look good. Still, the man looked a bit better in the third, landing well at the end of the round.

By the fourth, Hooker appeared to be back in the fight. Each man threw wildly at his opponent. The question was how many more hard shots would Hooker be able to take? The fifth continued to be a slugfest, though Hooker needed to do something notable as he was considerably down on the cards due to suffering the three knockdowns. Blair received an accidental head butt, which opened up a cut, in the sixth. With that being said, Hooker went on to have his best round.

Hooker started coming in behind the jab in the seventh, but Cobbs was still able to land well. A second accidental head butt occurred in the eighth. Hooker then proceeded to pursue his man throughout the round. “Get your left foot outside of his right,” Terence Crawford himself said to Hooker in the corner in between rounds. Cobbs continued to avoid Hooker in the ninth while throwing the occasional pot shot. Hooker was unable to do anything significant in the chapter. Cobbs then spent the tenth and final round employing a slippery defense. He ended up winning the match on the judge’s cards by unanimous decision.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: "We're "Working To Get It Done For Y'all"
August 3rd
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Full Card For Canelo - GGG Announced
August 4th
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: "I’m Too Pretty, I'm Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!"
August 1st
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
July 31st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend