Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Marvin Hagler Now Has A Street Named In His Honor

Posted on 04/29/2021

By: Sean Crose

There is no doubt he was one of the greatest middleweights to ever slip on a pair of gloves. Some knowledgeable fans might conclude that he was THE greatest middleweight to ever slip on a pair of gloves. If you know something about boxing’s middleweight division, that’s really saying something. It’s little surprise then that the fight world is still mourning the loss of Marvellous Marvin Hagler, who passed rather suddenly last month at only 66 years of age. Now, though, Hagler fans have news to celebrate the memory of their hero. For the legendary fighter now has a street named in his honor.

Hagler was always associated with his gritty hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts. Along with fellow great, Rocky Marciano, he has long stood as one of the city’s favorite sons. Now the city council of Brockton has honored his memory with “Marvin Hagler Drive,” a currently under construction street which officially bears his name. Once completed, drivers, riders and pedestrians will see the name of Hagler whenever they pass by through. Not that the man would be easily forgotten otherwise. Fittingly, “Marvin Hagler Drive” will cross paths with “Petronelli Way,” named after Hagler’s famed trainers, Pat and Goody Petronelli.

(Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

“Marvin Hagler Drive” was proposed by City Councilor Jeffery Thompson. “Growing up as a kid in Brockton, Marvin Hagler was a legend,” Thompson said. “I never had the pleasure to meet the champ, but I watched his legendary fights and spoke to people who knew him. The lesson that I took was that Marvin Hagler had an obsession with sharing his boxing talent and his determination with the world. He literally got punched in the face and kept moving forward.” Although he was born in New Jersey, Hagler moved with his family to Brockton before the 1970s.

As a young man, Hagler reportedly went to the Petronelli’s Gym after getting beat up one day. The rest, as they say, is history. After an impressive amateur career, Hagler became pro in 1973. Although he became a top contender, it took until 1980 for the man to become middleweight champ. Hagler went on, however, to defend his crown 13 times, becoming one of the most popular and wealthy fighters on earth. Notably enough, the man legally changed his name from Marvin Hagler to “Marvelous Marvin Hagler” in 1982. He fought classic battles with Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, John Mugabi, and Ray Leonard before retiring form the ring in 1987.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 43: Jake Paul Headlines & The Boxing World is Disgusted
April 22nd
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Manny Pacquiao - Errol Spence Is The Latest Big Fight That's Supposedly In The Works
April 26th
Canelo Opens Up On His Brother's Kidnapping, Covid, De La Hoya, and Mayweather
April 28th
Jermall Charlo Brings In Mark Breland: "Welcome To The Lions Den"
April 21st
Shawn Porter Gives Andre Ward High Praise: “I Feel Like He’s A Goat But People Don’t Realize That"
April 22nd
Billy Joe Saunders Suspicious Of Canelo Alvarez: "We Know There’s A lot Of Corruption"
April 20th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY