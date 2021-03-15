Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s Widow: “It Wasn’t The Vaccine That Caused His Death”

By: Sean Crose

“I was the only person close to him until the last minute,” Kay Hagler, widow of middleweight great Marvelous Marvin Hagler posted on Monday, “and I am the only person that know how things went not even his (Hagler’s) family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen,” She went on to claim it “for sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death . My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.”

Hagler died suddenly in New Hampshire on Saturday. Shortly before he passed, former opponent turned friend Thomas Hearns posted the following on social media next to a picture of Hagler: “A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family.. he’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!” This reportedly led to suspicion that the cause of Hagler’s death may have been a reaction to the Covid19 vaccine. Hearns, however, came out afterwards and indicated his intent was to have people pray for a friend, not start rumors.





“Allow us to have our peace,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti vaccine campaign. It’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more.”

Hagler and Hearns engaged in a classic war of a bout back in 1985. Sure, enough, the two men’s names are close to synonymous with one another. It’s hard for some to think of Hagler without quickly thinking of Hearns – and vice versa The two men apparently became friends sometime after their legendary match, which led to Hearn’s public concern for Hagler’s health this weekend before the legendary fighter passed.

“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire,” Hagler’s Facebook page posted on Saturday. “He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow.”

After a long climb to the top, Hagler won the middleweight championship in 1980, and held onto it until he lost a controversial decision to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987. During his reign, Hagler beat many challengers. Aside from Hearns, Hagler also defeated Roberto Duran and John “The Beast” Mugabi. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.