Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Marlen Esparza Defeats Eva Guzman On The Cards

Posted on 08/06/2022

By: Sean Crose

Marlen Esparza, the 21-1 WBA and WBC flyweight titlist, took on the 19-1-1 Eva Guzman Saturday night at Fort Worth’s Dickies’ Arena. The fight was scheduled for ten two minute rounds. Esparza went for the immediate win right off the bat, swinging a punch with bad intentions at Guzman’s head. Guzman, on the other hand, spent the round employing a southpaw jab. The second round saw Guzman fighting well, though Esparza looked a bit stronger. Guzman, however, may have taken the third by being the more active fighter.

Both fighters zipped off shots at one another in an entertaining fourth. The fifth was a complete slugfest, with Esparza seeming to have the slight edge. Esparza controlled the fifth with sharper punching. By the sixth it started to appear as if Guzman was neither big nor strong enough to defeat the defending champion. Still, the aggressive challenger continued to let Esparza know she was in a real fight in the seventh. The bout remained a high octane affair through the eighth.

Although not as skilled as the defending champion, Guzman remained aggressive and energetic in the ninth. The final round was one where Guzman really took the fight to Esparza. It wasn’t enough, however, as Esparza walked out of the ring with a unanimous decision win.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: "We're "Working To Get It Done For Y'all"
August 3rd
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Full Card For Canelo - GGG Announced
August 4th
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: "I’m Too Pretty, I'm Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!"
August 1st
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
July 31st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend