Mark Magsayo Comes Back From Adversity, Knocks Out Ceja

Posted on 08/21/2021

By: Sean Crose

The 22-0 featherweight Mark Magsayo appeared on Saturday’s Pacquiao-Ugas undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. His opponent in a scheduled 12 rounder was the 32-4-2  Julio Ceja. A sharp left dropped Ceja in the first. Ceja got up at eight, then proceeded to fight gamely. Ceja applied pressure well in the second. The third was a grinding, grueling affair, with both men doing hard, solid work. Ceja continued to employ offense in the fourth, while Magsayo showcased lightning fast combinations. A thunderous left hook sent Magsayo down in the fifth. The Filipino fighter gamely got up, but Ceja’s body work was starting to pay off. Magsayo held his own in the sixth, but Ceja continued to bang away to the body.

Image

Magsayo had a better seventh, but he was clearly in pain from the body shots. Still, he was able to maintain range in the eighth. Deciding to stick and move in the ninth, Magsayo found some success. The man found much more success in tenth, when Cejo was sent down and out, courtesy of a Magsayo onslaught. It was a thunderous ending, as the game Cejo was completely unconscious.

