Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Mario Barrios: “It’s Hard To See This Fight Going The Full Distance”

Posted on 02/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

Although it will be his first fight at welterweight, the 26-1 Mario Barrios has chosen to jump right into the fire by facing the highly talented former titlist Keith Thurman, 29-1. “I believe we’re going to shock the world February fifth,” he told Fight Hub’s Marcos Villegas in the leadup to this Saturday’s throwdown with Thurman. When asked about the argument that Thurman’s skills have deteriorated – in large part due to a lack of activity – Barrios was to the point. “Boxing fans are some of the worst fans sometimes,” he said. “They’re quick to build a fighter up and then the next day tear them down.”

Thurman, Barrios said, “has the skill set. He has the power. He has the confidence in himself, which makes him a dangerous fighter at all times.” Although Thurman was last seen losing to Manny Pacquiao over two years ago, Barrios made it clear he wants to take a broader view of things. “Me and my team, we look at the full body of work,” he said. “The way that he (Thurman) fought Pacquiao, the way that he fought Lopez, it’s not going to be the way he fights me.”

Barrios’ last fight saw him get stopped by Gervonta Davis in the eleventh round. That was a tough pill for the twenty-six year old to swallow, especially when one considers the fact that he was seen as winning the bout at the time of the stoppage. Fortunately for Barrios, those closest to him helped him pull through the experience of tasting his first defeat. “I have a good circle around me…that helped keep me up,” he said. “For the first week after the fight I was dwelling on it a lot.” Now, however, the Texan is able to try to turn the lemons of the past into lemonade. “I learned a lot,” he said, reflecting on the loss to Davis. “We were able to take away a lot from that fight.”

With the past behind him, Barrios went on to indicate that Saturday’s fight between himself and Thurman won’t be lacking in the action department. “I think given mine and Keith’s style, it’s hard to see this fight going the full distance,” he claimed. “I know Keith is coming hungry. He has a point to prove – but so do I.” The Thurman-Barrios card will be broadcast live on PBC and Fox Sports pay per view from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this Saturday starting at 9 PM eastern time.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
With Her Spark Returning, Heather Hardy Has Her Eyes Set On Championship Glory
January 25th
David Benavidez: “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Canelo Knocks Charlo Out”
January 30th
Josh Taylor: “Terence Crawford Is An All Time Great, But I’m Capable Of Winning”
January 29th
Ilunga Makabu Vs. Thabiso Mchunu 2 Undercard Results: Dacarree Scott Picks Up Split Decision Win Over Ahmed Hefny
January 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend