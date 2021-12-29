Mario Barrios: “I’m Trying To Chase Greatness.”

By: Sean Crose

“I still believe he’s one of the best in the division,” welterweight Mario Barrios said Wednesday of his February 5th opponent, former world titlist Keith Thurman. “I’m trying to chase greatness.” Barrios may be the underdog heading into his pay per view throwdown with the individual known as “One Time,” but the Texas based fighter is aiming to make his mark on the fight world.

“I’m (at) a much more comfortable weight,” the former junior welterweight Barrios said, “much more natural.” Barrios is clearly happy to no longer have to make 140 pounds, which he had to do for his last fight, a June 2021 affair against the supremely skilled Gervonta Davis. It was a fight Barrios lost by stoppage – the only loss of the man’s career. Barrios appears to not be letting a single blemish on his resume distract him, however.

“Fighting Keith Thurman at Mandalay Bay,” he said, “this is huge not only for myself but the sport of boxing. I’m just looking forward to take full advantage of this opportunity.” It will be quite a challenge. Although he hasn’t fought in well over two years and was last seen losing to the great Manny Pacquiao, Thurman always shows up prepared and has proven repeatedly that he has a top level skill set. There’s a reason Pacquiao represents the only blemish on Thurman’s resume…because Thurman is some kind of fighter.

Still, despite the enormous obstacle Thurman represents, Barrios indicated during Wednesday’s online press event that he’s savoring the moment. “I’m honored to be fighting amongst these other guys (on the card),” he said, “but I mean, the main event, it’s one you do not want to miss out on.”