Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch

Posted on 12/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.

While Mayweather has been fighting in exhibition bouts for some time now, he hasn’t given any indication of returning to the pro ranks – and, let’s face it, with good reason. Like Pacquiao, Mayweather is well into his forties now, well past a fighter’s prime years. Pacquiao, however, remains unhappy with the fact that he lost to Mayweather over seven years ago, and longs for a second fight. Yet Pacquiao revealed something else notable in the FightHype interview – the fact that he’s willing (Or is it eager?) to face contemporary welterweight kingpins Terence Crawford and Errol Spence.

“I can fight Crawford or Spence,” he said. “I’m eager to fight with them to test them, if they’re really a champion.” With negotiations for a Crawford-Spence megabout falling through this past autumn, neither current welterweight titlist appears to have a top name opponent on the horizon (unless you count Keith Thurman), though few would give Pacquiao a chance against either man at this point in time. Pacquiao, however, certainly appears confident in the interview with FightHype. “I’m still here,” he says, “even though I was retired for more than a year.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford Takes His Own Route
December 7th
Chocolatito's Brilliant Second Act Comes To An End
December 5th
Tyson Fury Stops Derek Chisora In Tenth, Lashes Out At Oleksandr Usyk To His Face Afterward
December 3rd
Gervonta Davis Says He's No Longer With Mayweather Promotions: "I’m Just Doing My Own Thing Now"
December 6th
Canelo Alvarez: “I Want To Apologize To Messi And The People Of Argentina"
December 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend