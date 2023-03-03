Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Manny Pacquiao May Emerge From Retirement To Face Conor Benn

Posted on 03/03/2023

By: Sean Crose

Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao’s advisor, is clearly pushing a fight between the retired legend and British welterweight Conor Benn. Gibbons has even gone so far as to post a mock up poster of a Pacquiao-Gibbons match on Twitter. Benn has responded to the poster by tweeting “Anytime,” which, in turn, has led Gibbons to mention Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn. “Waiting on Eddie Hearn!” Gibbons responded. “Senator ready to Rumble!!” Pacquiao has recently engaged in an exhibition bout and has been giving signals that he’s interested in returning to the prize ring. Now in his mid-forties, the Filipino icon appears to feel he’s capable of another round (no pun intended) of matches.

As for Benn, the Englishman has been in the center of a storm of controversy. After testing positive for a banned substance before a scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the 21-0 fighter subsequently saw the WBC rule in his favor, arguing that a large consumption of eggs might have been at fault. Benn has since argued his belief that no banned substances were in his system at all.

Pacquiao, of course, needs no introduction. Considered being at the very least one of the greatest fighters of his generation, the 62-8-2 Pacquiao literally fought a whose who of his peers, usually emerging victorious. His last bout saw him lose to the taller, younger Yordenis Ugas. After that, the man announced his retirement. Now, less than two years later, it looks like Pacquiao may engage in a professional boxing match again. He won’t be the first great to return to the ring after retirement, and he probably won’t be the last.

Usually, things do not end well for these returning fighters – though George Foreman certainly proved age was nothing but a number. Could the same be true of Pacquiao? The odds aren’t good, but no one can tell, unless, of course, the fighter known as “PacMan” decides to slip back in between the ropes of a professional prize ring once again.

“It’s a discussion that’s been going on for a while now with Sean Gibbons,” admitted Frank Smith of Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing (via Marca). “It’s a huge fight to make. For all this time we’ve had to wait because of Conor’s situation we hadn’t been able to move forward, but now we can pick it up and move forward. It’s a fantastic fight in every way.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury On Brother Tommy: "If He Loses To Jake Paul Then He’s Finished With The Boxing"
February 24th
Boxing Insider Fight Night: 8 Rds. Lightweights - Heather Hardy vs. Taynna Cardoso
February 23rd
Subriel Matias Stops Jeremiah Ponce In Furious IBF Title Bout
February 26th
Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul In Exciting Battle By Split Decision
February 26th
Frank Warren's Sons Francis and George Warren to Promote their first boxing event
September 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend