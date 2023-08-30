Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Manny Pacquiao Eyes 2024 Olympic Games

Posted on 08/30/2023

By: Sean Crose

There was once a time when fighters started off winning Olympic glory before moving on to boxing’s professional realm. Legendary future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao appears to have his own unique spin on the scenario. At 44 years of age, the iconic fighter is looking to perhaps enter the 2024 Olympic games in Paris as a competitor. “One hundred percent, under the right circumstances Manny would love to,” Sean Gibbons informed Sports Illustrated of a possible Olympic foray for the former 62-8-2 multi titlist.

Image

Gibbons, who runs Pacquiao’s promotional company, MP Promotions, went on to indicate Pacquiao would love “to represent the Philippines in the Olympics. He never had a chance because at 16 his family was dead broke, and he needed to go professional to help everyone.” Abraham Solentino, the Olympic Committee President for Pacquiao’s native Philippines, has also made clear the fact that Pacquiao is interested in aiming for gold medal status. “Senator Pacquiao’s camp reached out saying our Filipino ring idol wants to fight in Paris,” Solentino claimed in a statement.

Olympic boxing used to be confined to the amateur ranks. Since 2016, however, professionals have been eligable to compete. Should he enter the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Pacquiao will do so with quite a background. In a 26 year career, the man won a whopping 13 world titles in a total of 8 weight divisions – virtually unheard of, even in an era where there are a plethora of weight categories. Hi last fight, a loss to Yordenis Ugas, occurred two years ago, though he has fought a successful exhibition bout since. What made Pacquiao enormously popular, however, aside from his wild number of major achievements, was the man’s thrilling ring style.

To watch Pacquiao fight was to see a fighter unlike any other, with the possible exception of Henry Armstrong. A whirling, hard hitting, angle-shifting dynamo, the man would simply overwhelm his competition with speed and incredibly fast, thuddingly powerful bursts of punches. In short, Pacquiao fights were fun to watch. Coupled with the fact that he was as skilled as he was entertaining, the fighter known as PacMan became must-see TV. The question, of course, is whether or not the man would perform well at his age in the 2024 Olympics. One suspects that Pacquiao would either steamroll over the competition or sadly show the age-induced decline of his once extraordinary skill set.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Just Like That, Oleksandr Usyk’s Reputation Takes A Hit
August 29th
Oscar De La Hoya: “I Believe That Crawford Is A Way Better Boxer Than Canelo”
August 29th
Here We Go Again: Robert Helenius Fails Drug Test
August 25th
“I’ve Been Cheated Out Of Victory.” Oleksandr Usyk Scores Controversial Victory Over Daniel Dubois
August 26th
Jim Lampley On Tyson Fury: “I Think He’s Ducking Usyk.”
August 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend