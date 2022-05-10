Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Manny Pacquiao Comes Up Short In Filipino Presidential Election

Posted on 05/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

Famous boxers have certainly been leaving their mark on the international stage lately. Ever since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine this past winter, notable fighters from that Eastern European nation have stepped into the global spotlight in defense of their country. Whether it’s former greats the Kltischko brothers or current stars Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko, the jump from present day or past ring notable to global notable has been swift and sudden. Yet the horrors of the Ukraine war aren’t the only things leading boxers into the political spotlight. For recently retired all tine great Manny Pacquiao, it’s been a desire to lead his nation of the Philippians.

The former eight division titlist and all around ring legend Paquiao ran for the highest office in his country during the Philippians recent presidential election. This week, however, it’s become clear that Pacquiao’s presidential bid has come up short. “I know how to accept defeat,” stated Pacquiao on Tuesday, “but I hope that even though I lost this race, my countrymen, especially the poor, still win in this scenario.” According to the Toronto Sun, it had become clear Pacquiao would not emerge from his presidential challenge victorious. “A senator in the Philippines since 2016,” the paper wrote, “the 43-year-old Pacquiao reportedly was losing the popular vote by a wide margin.”

It’s been a rough few months for Pacquiao who has literally gone from living in a hut in the Philippians to becoming one of the most lauded and highly paid athletes on the entire planet. Aside from having his political ambitions crushed (at least for now) the fighter turned politician was bested in the ring a few months back by the talented Yordenis Ugas. Pacquiao retired from boxing after that fight to focus on Filipino politics, which he’s been engaged in for some time. His loss at the polls to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., however, makes clear that the majority of Pacquiao’s countrymen don’t wish for him to be leader of the land.

The man will always have that stirring athletic career to look back on, though. Pacquiao fought for decades, going from a small, obscure operator in the sport’s lower weight divisions to one of the most famous, decorated, and wealthy fighters the world had seen. Throughout the course of his long career, the fighter known as “Pac Man” took on a whose who of top name competition, emerging victorious far more frequently than not.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 58: BoxingInsider Fight Night is Happening!
April 19th
EP 57: Andy Dominguez Celebrates Big Win in AC
April 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Open To Errol Spence Jr. Showdown But Only At 168 Pounds
May 4th
Canelo Alvarez' Saturday Ring Walk Suggested Things Were Not Business As Usual
May 8th
Klitschko Brothers Object to Dimitry Bivol vs Canelo Matchup; Bivol Says "It's Sad" They Have Become Politicians. Plus: Will Tyson Fury Show in Vegas?
May 6th
Terence Crawford On His Pound For Pound Placement Following Canelo Alvarez's Recent Defeat: “We Know Who #1 Is Now”
May 9th
Eddy Reynoso Eyeing Canelo Vs. Bivol Sequel: “There’s No Doubt That We Want That Rematch, We Didn't Lose The Fight”
May 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend