Manny Pacquiao Comes Up Short In Filipino Presidential Election

By: Sean Crose

Famous boxers have certainly been leaving their mark on the international stage lately. Ever since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine this past winter, notable fighters from that Eastern European nation have stepped into the global spotlight in defense of their country. Whether it’s former greats the Kltischko brothers or current stars Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko, the jump from present day or past ring notable to global notable has been swift and sudden. Yet the horrors of the Ukraine war aren’t the only things leading boxers into the political spotlight. For recently retired all tine great Manny Pacquiao, it’s been a desire to lead his nation of the Philippians.

The former eight division titlist and all around ring legend Paquiao ran for the highest office in his country during the Philippians recent presidential election. This week, however, it’s become clear that Pacquiao’s presidential bid has come up short. “I know how to accept defeat,” stated Pacquiao on Tuesday, “but I hope that even though I lost this race, my countrymen, especially the poor, still win in this scenario.” According to the Toronto Sun, it had become clear Pacquiao would not emerge from his presidential challenge victorious. “A senator in the Philippines since 2016,” the paper wrote, “the 43-year-old Pacquiao reportedly was losing the popular vote by a wide margin.”

It’s been a rough few months for Pacquiao who has literally gone from living in a hut in the Philippians to becoming one of the most lauded and highly paid athletes on the entire planet. Aside from having his political ambitions crushed (at least for now) the fighter turned politician was bested in the ring a few months back by the talented Yordenis Ugas. Pacquiao retired from boxing after that fight to focus on Filipino politics, which he’s been engaged in for some time. His loss at the polls to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., however, makes clear that the majority of Pacquiao’s countrymen don’t wish for him to be leader of the land.

The man will always have that stirring athletic career to look back on, though. Pacquiao fought for decades, going from a small, obscure operator in the sport’s lower weight divisions to one of the most famous, decorated, and wealthy fighters the world had seen. Throughout the course of his long career, the fighter known as “Pac Man” took on a whose who of top name competition, emerging victorious far more frequently than not.