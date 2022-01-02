Luis Ortiz Knocks Out Charles Martin After Being Dropped Twice Himself

By: Sean Crose

Luis Ortiz returned to the ring on Saturday night, facing off against Charles Martin in a scheduled 12 round heavyweight affair. The 32-2 Ortiz looked to be in very good shape, and was performing well against the 28-2-1 Martin, when he was briefly sent to the mat in the first. Martin proceeded to land strongly in the second, though Ortiz caught him well as he came in. Ortiz looked like he might be showing his age a bit in the third, while Martin boxed and hit efficiently.

Ortiz was looking good in the fourth, when a sharp, straight jab sent him to the mat for the second time. Ortiz beat the count, but that second knockdown was telling. The fifth saw Ortiz fight well, but Martin was still able to land effectively on him. It seemed as if Ortiz’ glory days were over in the sixth – when Ortiz landed an overhand left. Martin literally stumbled while standing upright, and Ortiz went in for the kill. Martin went down, and got tangled on the ropes.

When the fight resumed, Ortiz went for broke, swinging at Martin’s head and body until Martin went down again. Martin gamely got up, but the referee wisely stopped the fight.