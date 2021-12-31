Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Luis Ortiz-Charles Martin Preview

Posted on 12/31/2021

By: Sean Crose

Okay, the whole thing may not be entirely pay per view worthy, but tomorrow night’s Luis Ortiz-Charles Martin heavyweight scrap looks to at least be an entertaining way to celebrate the new year. While they might not be at the level of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, or Oleksandr Usyk (Joshua has already flattened Martin), each fighter basically knows this is an opportunity to show he’s still worthy of another shot at a world title (Who knows? It took Jersey Joe Walcott a good long time before he finally proved without a doubt he was deserving of the heavyweight crown). Again, it’s hard to argue this is pay per view material (which, sadly, it is not), but try imagine it as basic cable PBC bout to understand why it’s worthy of interest.

With an impressive record of 32-2,  the Cuban schooled Ortiz is now reportedly 42 years old, though some wouldn’t be surprised if it came out the man was close to a decade older. He’s a good fighter, Ortiz, skilled and possessed of heavy hands. He also has determination to burn. Ortiz’s two losses have come at the thunderous fists of Deontay Wilder. If you take the name Tyson Fury out of the equation, you realize a loss to Wilder should be no source of shame. The Alabaman may well be the hardest hitting heavy in history.

As for Martin, with a record of 28-2-1 and at 35 years of age, he can boast of having held a world title – before Joshua came around, of course – which is impressive no matter how you look at it. He’s also lost to the tough Adam Kownacki, but anyone looking to worship at the altar of perfect records in this day and age is probably searching in the wrong era. Mayweather’s retired, after all, and Tyson Fury, Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford are basically the only fighters out there at the moment with perfect records who have actually been through the figurative fire. And, great as they are, perfect records aren’t the selling point they were during the reign of Mayweather.

Bottom line – Watching Ortiz-Martin would be a great way to spend the first evening of 2022 if it were on Fox’ flagship station instead of Fox pay per view. Sadly, watching this heavyweight throwdown now simply looks to be a decent way pass the night. Still, this is an interesting matchup, one I’m looking forward to.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Roy Jones Jr.: “Usyk Beats Canelo Easy In My Opinion”
December 26th
Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win
December 27th
Shawn Porter: "I’m Convinced That He [Yordenis Ugas] Might Be Able To Beat Errol Spence Jr."
December 23rd
Floyd Mayweather Doesn't View Anthony Joshua's Loss To Oleksandr Usyk As An Upset
December 27th
Danny Garcia Keeping An Eye On Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Showdown: “Let Me Fight The Winner”
December 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend