Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Love Disqualified For Tossing Spark Out Of The Ring

Posted on 11/13/2022

By: Sean Crose

It wasn’t a bad fight actually, at least it wasn’t until it’s off the wall ending. Cleveland native Montana love was putting his 18-0-1undefeated record on the line in front of a hometown crowd. His opponent, in the scheduled 12 round junior welterweight affair the 15-2 Steve Spark. The DAZN broadcast fight had an air of electricity to it as the crowd wildly cheered on their man Love.

The first round saw the bigger Spark landing well a few times while Love employed speed and superior foot movement to land effectively himself. Love continued to fight well in the second, but not well enough to keep Sparks from sending him to the man with a powerful right. Love got up and managed to perform adequately throughout the round. The third was a high pressure chess match, which certainly kept the action from becoming tedius.

One thing that was obvious in the fourth was the fact that Spark wasn’t afraid to fight dirty, as he had been occasionally taking to roughhousing. Love, however, was able to outslick his man throughout the round. With that being said, Spark got Love in the corner about halfway through the chapter and took to banging away . Likewise, Spark hit hard and well in the fifth. Then came the sixth. An accidental headbutt led to a cut on Love’s face. The doctor gave it a look and allowed the fight to continue.

Suffice to say after a few more moments of action, Love pushed Spark towards the ropes. That wasn’t particularly unusual. Things became insanely weird, however, when Love leaned on Spark to the point where Spark went over the ropes and landed on the mat. After a large degree of confusion it became clear that Love had been disqualified. A truly insane ending,

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury Admits To Being In A "Very Low Place" After Dillian Whyte Fight
November 10th
Anthony Joshua: "Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me"
November 8th
Wilder-Ruiz Ordered By WBC
November 9th
The WBC Orders Shakur Stevenson - Isaac Cruz Title Eliminator. But Will The Fight Get Made?
November 9th
WBC Orders Spence To Face Thurman
November 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend