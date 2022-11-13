Love Disqualified For Tossing Spark Out Of The Ring

By: Sean Crose

It wasn’t a bad fight actually, at least it wasn’t until it’s off the wall ending. Cleveland native Montana love was putting his 18-0-1undefeated record on the line in front of a hometown crowd. His opponent, in the scheduled 12 round junior welterweight affair the 15-2 Steve Spark. The DAZN broadcast fight had an air of electricity to it as the crowd wildly cheered on their man Love.

The first round saw the bigger Spark landing well a few times while Love employed speed and superior foot movement to land effectively himself. Love continued to fight well in the second, but not well enough to keep Sparks from sending him to the man with a powerful right. Love got up and managed to perform adequately throughout the round. The third was a high pressure chess match, which certainly kept the action from becoming tedius.

One thing that was obvious in the fourth was the fact that Spark wasn’t afraid to fight dirty, as he had been occasionally taking to roughhousing. Love, however, was able to outslick his man throughout the round. With that being said, Spark got Love in the corner about halfway through the chapter and took to banging away . Likewise, Spark hit hard and well in the fifth. Then came the sixth. An accidental headbutt led to a cut on Love’s face. The doctor gave it a look and allowed the fight to continue.

Suffice to say after a few more moments of action, Love pushed Spark towards the ropes. That wasn’t particularly unusual. Things became insanely weird, however, when Love leaned on Spark to the point where Spark went over the ropes and landed on the mat. After a large degree of confusion it became clear that Love had been disqualified. A truly insane ending,