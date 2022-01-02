Logan Paul On Floyd Mayweather: “The Dirty Little Rat Hasn’t Paid Me Yet”

By: Sean Crose

According to the Daily Star: “Floyd Mayweather earned so much from Logan Paul fight he could buy Jeff Bezos’ jet.” Paul, who fought Mayweather last year in what could only be considered a novelty fight extravaganza, responded thusly on social media Sunday: “Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.” And a Happy New Year to you, sir. “But no worries @Floydmayweather,” Paul added. “ @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4.”

Pauls’ post frankly doesn’t come as a surprise. GIVEMESPORT reported Friday that “despite bringing in a reported one million PPV buys and generating over $50 million in revenue, 26-year-old Paul has taken to social media to state he is yet to receive his split of the pot.” This has included posting an unflattering photo of Mayweather on Instagram with a grammatically odd message attached reading: “pay me my Money, u f—–g corny weasel of a human.”

Social media star turned boxer Paul met future Hall of Famer Mayweather last June in an eight round exhibition notable mainly for the fact that it was a enormous success and the fact that Paul reached the final bell while still on his feet. Since that time, Mayweather has announced he’ll engage in more exhibitions while Paul has focused his sights on former social media and ring rival KS1 for a third fight.