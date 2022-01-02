Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Logan Paul On Floyd Mayweather: “The Dirty Little Rat Hasn’t Paid Me Yet”

Posted on 01/02/2022

By: Sean Crose

According to the Daily Star: “Floyd Mayweather earned so much from Logan Paul fight he could buy Jeff Bezos’ jet.” Paul, who fought Mayweather last year in what could only be considered a novelty fight extravaganza, responded thusly on social media Sunday: “Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.” And a Happy New Year to you, sir. “But no worries @Floydmayweather,” Paul added. “ @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4.”

Pauls’ post frankly doesn’t come as a surprise. GIVEMESPORT reported Friday that “despite bringing in a reported one million PPV buys and generating over $50 million in revenue, 26-year-old Paul has taken to social media to state he is yet to receive his split of the pot.” This has included posting an unflattering photo of Mayweather on Instagram with a grammatically odd message attached reading: “pay me my Money, u f—–g corny weasel of a human.”

Social media star turned boxer Paul met future Hall of Famer Mayweather last June in an eight round exhibition notable mainly for the fact that it was a enormous success and the fact that Paul reached the final bell while still on his feet. Since that time, Mayweather has announced he’ll engage in more exhibitions while Paul has focused his sights on former social media and ring rival KS1 for a third fight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win
December 27th
Roy Jones Jr.: “Usyk Beats Canelo Easy In My Opinion”
December 26th
Danny Garcia Keeping An Eye On Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Showdown: “Let Me Fight The Winner”
December 30th
Floyd Mayweather Annouces Series Of Boxing Exhibitions In Dubai
January 1st
Floyd Mayweather Doesn't View Anthony Joshua's Loss To Oleksandr Usyk As An Upset
December 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend