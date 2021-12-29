Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Leo Santa Cruz: “I’d Rather Get Hit To Entertain The Fans”

Posted on 12/29/2021

By: Sean Crose

“After the Tank fight, I got a lot of love from the fans,” Leo Santa Cruz says in a video interview with Fight Hype. “That motivates me.” The “Tank fight” was a late 2020 affair that saw then super featherweight titlist Santa Cruz get knocked out in thunderous fashion, thanks to a potent uppercut from lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis. Santa Cruz hasn’t fought since that night (Who could blame him?), but now the 33 year old is ready to slip the gloves back on. For on February 5th, Santa Cruz will be returning to the ring in order face Keenan Carbajal in a scheduled 12 round featherweight affair.

“I’m excited,” he says in the interview. “I want to go out there and just entertain the fans.” As for those who might feel the 23-2-1 Carbajal isn’t the same caliber of fighter as the 37-2-1 Santa Cruz, the popular former titlist wants the world to know he isn’t taking his comeback opponent lightly. “I know it’s going to be a war because he’s tall, he’s taller than me,” Santa Cruz says of Carbajal. “He has a long reach. I know he’s going to come to fight…we’re both Mexicans, so we’re going to go out there and do battle.”

Santa Cruz appears certain that his match with Carbajal will be an exciting one. “We’re both going to be in there trading punches,” he says, “going back and fourth.” The popular veteran then says something that might raise some eyebrows. “I could hit and try not to get hit,” he says, “but I’d rather get hit to entertain the fans.” In Santa Cruz’ mind, then, a fighter is also an entertainer…and excitement is something a fighter owes the audience.

“I think they’re more excited when you’re both getting hit,” he continues. “I just want to make it fun for them.” Hopefully he does just that this February – without he or Carbajal taking any serious damage in the process.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Roy Jones Jr.: “Usyk Beats Canelo Easy In My Opinion”
December 26th
Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win
December 27th
Shawn Porter: "I’m Convinced That He [Yordenis Ugas] Might Be Able To Beat Errol Spence Jr."
December 23rd
Janibek Alimkhanuly On Looming Demetrius Andrade Showdown: “This Will Be The Easiest Fight Of My Career”
December 23rd
Caleb Plant On Anthony Dirrell: “If He Don’t Like Me, He Should Do Something About It”
December 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend