Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Leo Santa Cruz: “I Want To Prove To The Fans That I’m Back”

Posted on 02/03/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I want to prove to the fans that I’m back,” Leo Santa Cruz recently posted on social media, “and I’m ready to get back to the top of the sport. They come out for great fights and that’s what I’m going to give them on Saturday.” Sure enough, the 37-2-1 four division titlist will be returning to the ring this weekend to face the 23-2-1 Keenan Carbajal. This will be the first fight for Santa Cruz since he was knocked out in thunderous fashion by Gervonta Davis back in the autumn of 2020.

Although he’s only 33 years of age, it feels like Santa Cruz has been in the ring for ages. Perhaps that’s because the man found incredible success at a young age. It’s been nearly a decade, after all, since the Mexican fighter won his first world title back in June of 2012. Since that time, the man has had a stellar career. When your only losses in 40 fights come to the likes of Davis and decorated Irishman Carl Frampton, you know you’ve been doing something right (for the record, Santa Cruz came back and bested Frampton the second time around). Still, the loss to Davis was highlight reel worthy in its brutality. The question now is, will the popular vet still have what it takes to perform at the highest levels of the sport?

“This is my moment,” Carbajal said during a Thursday press conference. “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.” The Phoenix native then claimed Saturday’s bout with Santa Cruz will be “a fight to be talked about for many years to come.” As for Santa Cruz, he was his usual polite self at Wednesday’s press gathering. “I always try to go out there and give the fans great fights,” he said, “because that’s what the fans deserve.” There’s little doubt that Santa Cruz has indeed given fans great fights. He’s exciting, Santa Cruz, exciting and courageous.

It’s strange to see Santa Cruz getting so little attention in the lead up to a fight. Although it’s Keith Thurman who will be headlining Saturday’s card in Las Vegas as he returns after a two-year plus period away from the ring, one would expect a fighter of Santa Cruz’ caliber getting more media attention. Boxing is fickle, however. Yet a strong performance from Santa Cruz on Saturday night can clearly put this still young man back in the spotlight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
David Benavidez: “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Canelo Knocks Charlo Out”
January 30th
Josh Taylor: “Terence Crawford Is An All Time Great, But I’m Capable Of Winning”
January 29th
Ilunga Makabu Vs. Thabiso Mchunu 2 Undercard Results: Dacarree Scott Picks Up Split Decision Win Over Ahmed Hefny
January 29th
Canelo Alvarez Reportedly Sifting Through Offers To Face Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermall Charlo And Dmitry Bivol
January 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend