Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Leo Santa Cruz Dominates Keenan Carbajal

Posted on 02/05/2022

By: Sean Crose

Leo Santa Cruz returned to the ring on Saturday for the first time since being knocked out by Gervonta Davis in highlight reel fashion back in the fall of 2021. The popular 37-2-1 four division titlist faced the 23-2-1 Keenan Carbajal Saturday on the undercard of the Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios welterweight main event. Santa Cruz-Carbajal was fought at super featherweight, and was scheduled for 10 rounds.

Santa Cruz looked very sharp and effective in the first. The second saw Santa Cruz continuing to impress, though he did receive a cut from an accidental head butt. Carbajal fought gamely in the third, but it was Santa Cruz who landed the better shots. Santa Cruz was cut again in the fourth. Carbajal started fighting better in the fifth, punching smartly against his more experienced foe. “I wish I could fucking jab,” Carbajal told his corner in between rounds.

Santa Cruz was the busier fighter in the sixth. Still, the referee stopped the action to have the ring doctor look at Santa Cruz’ eye. Allowed to continue fighting, Santa Cruz went on to dominate the seventh. The reality appeared to be that, talented and game as he was, Carbajal was simply outclassed on this particular occasion. Although it appeared Carbajal couldn’t use his jab, Santa Cruz was able to attack behind his own jab in the eighth. Things slowed down a bit in the first half of the ninth. Santa Cruz was able to bang away on his man in the last half of the chapter, however. Santa Cruz fired away to the body in the 10th and final round.

Unsurprisingly, the judges ruled in Santa Cruz favor via unanimous decision.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
David Benavidez: “I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Canelo Knocks Charlo Out”
January 30th
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
Josh Taylor: “Terence Crawford Is An All Time Great, But I’m Capable Of Winning”
January 29th
Eddie Hearn Gives His Thoughts On Canelo's Future: “I Think Charlo Is The Easiest Fight For Him”
February 3rd
Otto Wallin Set To Return On February 5th, Against Kamil Sokolowski
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend