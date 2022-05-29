Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Lara Stops A Game O’Sullivan In Eight

Posted on 05/29/2022

By: Sean Crose

Erislandy Lara, a well known veteran of the fight game who was once seen as being a legit challenge to Floyd Mayweather, defended his WBA middleweight title Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center against the colorful Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan. The scheduled twelve round affair was part of the Davis-Romero Pay Per View Undercard.

Photo: Showtime

The fast hands of the southpaw Lara told the story of the first. O’Sullivan had a much better second, though Lara’s sharp shooting may have been enough to carry the round. The third was interesting. When Lara was on the ropes, O’Sullivan had the advantage. off the ropes, however, it was all Lara and his impressive, accurate punching.

O’Sullivan was having a good fourth, putting Lara and the ropes and going well to the body. Then, in the final minute of the round, some very impressive punching from Lara put the Irishman down. O’Sullivan gamely got up and survived the round, but Lara was clearly back in control. The fifth was exciting, with both men trading shots. It seemed only a matter of time, however, before Lara totally broke his man down.

By the sixth, O’Sullivan was getting busted up. He kept coming at Lara, though, to his credit. Regardless, Lara’s shots were certainly taking their toll. Still, O’Sullivan looked to be winning the seventh…at least until Lara rattled him in the final seconds of the round. Lara rocked his man early on in the eighth, then rocked him again. The referee wisely stepped in and ended things.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Is Gervonta Davis Wise To Leave Mayweather Promotions?
May 24th
Does Golovkin Stand Any Chance Of Beating Canelo On The Scorecards?
May 23rd
It's Official: Canelo-Golovkin 3 Announced For September 17th
May 24th
Davis Stops Romero In Exciting Throwdown
May 29th
Statue Of Deontay Wilder Unveiled In Tuscaloosa As "Bronze Bomber" Declares He'll Keep Fighting
May 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend