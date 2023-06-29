Kurt Scoby Demolishes Hank Lundy In Two

By: Sean Crose

Hammerin Hank Lundy stepped into the ring at New York’s Sony Hall on Thursday night in the hope of turning back the clock. Nearly forty, the popular veteran fighter put his 34-13-1 record on the line against the undefeated 19-0 up and comer Kurt Scoby. The junior welterweight fight was scheduled for eight rounds. Scoby got his man against the ropes right at the opening bell. He then commenced to strike at Lundy with bad intentions.

By the second round, it was clear that Lundy was in over his head. The fight wasn’t six minutes in and he was already eating a lot of leather. A pair of hard right hands sent Lundy to the mat. He got back to his feet and fought back gamely, but within moments, Scoby had his man down and out. It was an impressive performance for the younger man, and perhaps the end of a career for the older man. Lundy never stood a chance. Scoby, on the other hand, looked quite impressive.