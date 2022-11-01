Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoguchi In 7, Unifies Junior Flyweight Titles

Posted on 11/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

With the unified junior flyweight championship at stake, the 20-1 Kenshiro Teraji stepped into the ring Tuesday in Saitama, Japan to face the 16-1 Hiroto Kyoguchi in a scheduled 12 rounder. WBC titlist Teraji and WBA titlist Kyoguchi had previously met numerous times in the amateurs, but were now battling for professional high acclaim.

The first round saw each moving and jabbing well, though Teraji may have looked a bit sharper. Kyoguchi seemed to be too open a target for Teraji’s overhand rights in the second. Indeed, by the end of the round, Teraji was doing considerable work on his opponent. Although he had what appeared to be an effective high guard, Kyoguchi seemed to be a step behind his man in the third. Throwing in combinations and maintaining range, Teraji was essentially controlling the action.

In truth, it was hard not to be impressed by Teraji by the fourth, for the man was putting on a boxing clinic. By the last part of the round it seemed he was truly getting to Kyoguchi…though Kyoguchi was able to land well on Teraji several times himself turning the tide in a big way before the bell sounded.

The fifth proved that Teraji was back to form, as he dropped his man with a body shot. Kyoguchi got to his feet, and Teraji went for broke. Kyogyuchi was able to survive the round – in fact, he was able to engage effectively himself before the chapter ended. In fact, Teraji found himself in retreat before the end of the chapter.

Although there were no knockdowns in the sixth, the fight was clearly showing each man having his moments. By the seventh however, Teraji was able to land an overland right that led the referee to step in and stop the fight, as Kyoguchi was stumbling backwards towards the ropes. Teraji is now the WBC and WBA unified junior flyweight titlist.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia On Facing Gervonta Davis: "This Fight Is What Boxing NEEDS Right Now!"
October 28th
Adrien Broner Leaves PBC For BLK Prime
October 25th
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: "It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight"
October 25th
Vasyl Lomachenko - Out To Prove He's Still Got It
October 27th
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight In Jeopardy? Arizona Boxing Commission Looking Into Claims Silva Was Dropped Twice In Training
October 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend