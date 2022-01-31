Listen Now:  
Ken Shamrock’s Valor Bare Knuckle Boxing Returns April 22nd in Miami

Posted on 01/31/2022

Ken Shamrock’s Valor Bare Knuckle (ValorBK) Boxing returns to action April 22, 2022, with “real bare-knuckle fights,” featuring thrilling boutsbetween professional fighters, often matching mixed-martial-arts fighters versus boxers, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. 

ValorBK, presented by Valor Sports Inc. and Ken Shamrock, showcases all-action, unfettered entertainment by fierce fighters stepping into the Bout Circle. ValorBK brings forth the world’s first true Bare-Knuckle competition, setting the industry standard for both fighters and fans. 

Shamrock, universally known in combat sports as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is a living legend and industry pioneer who is responsible for accelerating some of the most successful companies, brands, and movements in the last two decades of combat sports.

Best known for his participation in the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC), Pride Fighting Championships, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), Total Nonstop Wrestling Action, and Pancrase, Shamrock is taking Valor Bare Knuckle to the forefront of contemporary combat sports.

“ValorBK is a lifelong vision realized after decades of global competition at the highest level across various combat sports,” Shamrock said. “With the innovation of the Bout Circle and our unique rulesets, ValorBK will take the industry by storm. No gloves, no ropes, no cages, no dirty boxing, is a concept born in part out of competition and is perfect for the next phase of combat sports. 

“‘Stand them up’ was a theme I heard throughout my career. I know what fans want to see and what real fighters want to do. Our first event was the proof. ValorBK will be the platform to disrupt bare-knuckle boxing while also enhancing the great sport of boxing by developing a generation of skilled fighters tilted towards action. We are pleased to announce our return and hope you tune in for more big updates.”

Due to a restructuring and COVID-19 restrictions, ValorBK has been regrouping since its inaugural event, September 20, 2019, at 4 Bears Casino in Newtown, North Dakota. (ValorBK1 replay available to watch at  https://valorbk.com/events/)

ValorBK 2 matchups, as well as viewing and ticket information, are coming soon.

