Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Keith Thurman Weighs In On Danny Garcia’s Public Discussion Of Depression And Anxiety

Posted on 08/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

Speaking with FightHub, welterweight Keith Thurman commented on former – and possibly future – opponent Danny Garcia’s opening up about the anxiety and emotional issues that have plagued him.

“When you’re trying to be elite…falling short of greatness, it can just bring you down,” Thurman said. “And how great are we to be some of the most entertaining fighters in the fight industry today?” Thurman goes on to indicate some of the suffering fighters go through is based on expectations. “It’s really, it’s the pressure, it’s the self image, it’s the expectations coming from ourselves, coming from possibly others, but mostly its what we expect out of ourselves,” he added.

Thurman then went on to say that Garcia certainly isn’t alone in his struggles. “Danny’s not the only one to go through it,” he said. “I think a lot of it has to do with the sport of boxing in general…it’s a concussion based sport.” Thurman pointed out that dopamine issues, along with the rush of entering and engaging in major fights, take an emotional and psychological toll.

“There’s many things that happen with the excitement of the fight that it ends up being this supreme rush of dopamine,” he said. “You’ve got the buildup of the fight, you’ve got the preparation for the fight, you’ve got the week of the fight which ends up amplifying all the excitement, then you have the fight itself ,which at the end of the day – boom – it’s everything, everything all at once, and then the next day whether your in New York, Las Vegas, Texas, the rush is over. It’s gone.”

Thurman made it clear he believes things like having a poor post-fight diet can come into play, as can a lack of exercise, as can other matters. Speaking of time spent with his family after his last fight, Thurman admitted things caught up to him after a point. “Another month later,” he says, “I realize I’m starting to feel depressed again.” To Thurman it at least somewhat comes down to dealing with matters after the rush of a major fight has ended. “We need to have a better recovery after the fight,” he stated. “There needs to be something going on in your daily life.”

That’s something, perhaps, that people who aren’t professional fighters can take note of. Depression is a universal thing after all. What works for one person may well work for others.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: "We're "Working To Get It Done For Y'all"
August 3rd
Full Card For Canelo - GGG Announced
August 4th
Oleksandr Usyk Arranges For Rematch With Anthony Joshua To Be Broadcast In Ukraine For Free
August 4th
Tyson Fury Calls Out Derek Chisora For Third Fight
August 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend