Keith Thurman Out of Tim Tszyu Fight Due To Injury

By: Sean Crose

Former welterweight titlist Keith Thurman will not be fighting Tim Tszyu as scheduled on March 30th due to a bicep injury, numerous outlets are reporting. Thurman, who essentially fights on a part time basis these days, apparently suffered a bicep injury while in training. ESPN reports that Tszyu will now be facing Sebastian Fondura instead. Although neither Tszyu nor Fondura are top attractions, their fight will be a pay per view event, as the Thurman-Tszyu fight was supposed to be. This news is unfortunate for both Thurman and Tszyu. Thurman, who at 35 is no longer a kid, hasn’t fought in over two years.

Tsyu, on the other hand, has been looking for a major fight without ever quite landing one. It was believed the Australian would face junior middleweight titlist Jermell Charlo until Charlo jumped up in weight to face Canelo Alvarez. Now a fight with Thurman, which was signed, sealed, and ready to go, has fallen through on him. With that being said, the Fundura fight may prove to be interesting as Fundura will be entering the ring with around a six inch height advantage. Whether or not that will make the fight pay per view worthy will be up to the individual buyer to decide.