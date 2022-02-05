Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios Undercard Preview

By: Sean Crose

Leo Santa Cruz returns to the ring for the first time since being knocked out by Gervonta Davis in highlight reel fashion back in the fall of 2021. The popular 37-2-1 four division titlist Santa Cruz will be facing the 23-2-1 Keenan Carbajal tonight on the undercard of the Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios welterweight main event. Santa Cruz-Carbajal will be fought at super featerweight, is scheduled for 10 rounds, and will go down at Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena as the co-main of the evening. While the 33 year old Santa Cruz is looking to return to form, the 30 year old Carbajal is looking to make the most of what is clearly the opportunity of his nearly 9 year career. The Phoenix native’s last fight was a 4th round stoppage of Josean Figueroa Bonilla last November.

Abel Ramos will also appear on Saturday’s Fox-PBC ppv card. The 27-4-2 welterweight is coming off a stoppage win over Omar Figueroa Jr last May. The 30 year old Arizonan lost a chance to hold the WBA welterweight title when he dropped a split decision (that some felt should have been a unanimous decision) to Yordenis Ugas back in the fall of 2020. Ramos will be facing the 12-2-1 Lucas Santamaria . The 24 year old Santamaria’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Devon Alexander back in August that raised the Californian’s record to 12-2-1.

The 31-1 southpaw Luis Nery will be on tonight’s card as well. The 27 year old Mexican will be squaring off against the 27-0 Carlos Castro in a scheduled 10 rounder at super bantamweight. Nery’s last fight was a knockout loss to Brandon Figuerao last May. He’ll be looking to come back in style on Saturday, but Castro, who is also 27 and who fights out of Arizona, has yet to taste defeat. Returning to the ring after a knockout win over Oscar Escandon last August, Castro is aiming to once impress on tonight’s undercard, like he did against Escandon on last summer’s Pacquiao-Ugas undercard.

The Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios card will be broadcast tonight on Fox Sports/Premiere Boxing Champions pay per view starting at 9 PM eastern time.