Katie Taylor To Face Chantelle Cameron For Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship

Posted on 03/11/2023

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated and undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor is going up in weight to face Chantelle Cameron on May 20th in Ireland. Should Taylor emerge victorious from the contest, she will be a two division undisputed champion – a rare thing in any era of boxing, much less today’s. Taylor was originally supposed to fight a rematch with Amanda Serrano who she engaged in an all out war with last year. Serrano, however, had to pull out of her chance to avenge her loss to Taylor due to an injury. Taylor, then, made the decision to find herself the next biggest challenge available.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” Taylor said in a Saturday press release. “It’s two undefeated, reigning Undisputed World Champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.” Aside from the chance to win another undisputed world title, Taylor is also deeply excited fighting in her native Ireland. “People have been talking about this fight for a long time now,” she said, “so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight Undisputed Champion in Dublin on May 20.”

Image: Matchroom

Yet the 17-0 Cameron is also thrilled with the opportunity to square off against Taylor, for – with the possible exception of Claressa Shields – Taylor is most well known and well regarded woman in professional boxing. “It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said England’s Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.” Now that she has a chance to defeat the 22-0 Taylor, Cameron makes it clear she aims to make the most of it.

“To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me,” Cameron said. “To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.” Without doubt, this is quickly becoming a hallmark era of women’s boxing. Not only are the best fighting the best, they’re doing so regularly.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the historic moment when Katie Taylor makes her homecoming in Ireland to attempt to make history and become a two-weight undisputed Champion,” Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn said.

