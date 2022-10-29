Listen Now:  
Katie Taylor Outclasses Karen Carabajal

Posted on 10/29/2022

By: Sean Crose

Undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor proved to the world once again on Saturday just how good she is. Taking on the undefeated Argentine Karen Carabajal, Ireland’s Taylor impressed the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium by easily handling her game but outclassed opponent. The 19-0 Carabajal was nothing if not determined, but it all came down to skill on Saturday. Excellent footwork, cleaner punching and Taylor’s ability to successfully employ a stick and move style proved to be too much for the 32 year old challenger. After the final bell had rung, the judges ruled in favor of 36 year old defending champion Taylor by scores of 100-91,  98-92 and 99-91.

Photo: DAZN

“She had everything to gain here tonight,” Taylor said after the fight of Carabajal. “I’m just delighted to get another victory.” Taylor’s promoter, Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn declared it was time for Taylor to once again fight in her native Ireland. “It’s time to return to Ireland now,” he said. “Whoever it is, wherever it is, Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor.” Taylor would, of course, want to rematch Amanda Serrano, who she squeaked past via decision earlier this year in New York. Yet Hearn indicated team Taylor wouldn’t be sitting around indefinitely hoping for a second Serrano fight to eventually work itself into reality. “Time won’t wait for Amanda Serrano,” he said.

