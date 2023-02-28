Listen Now:  
Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano 2 Postponed Due To Serrano Injury

Posted on 02/28/2023

By: Sean Crose

Last year’s Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano undisputed lightweight tile fight at Madison Square Garden was chosen by Boxing Insider as 2022’s Fight Of The Year. It was a true thriller, which each woman rising to the occasion and battling ferociously until the closing bell. Taylor won by split decision, though the truth is the victory could have been handed to either fighter. The bout was that close. Needless to say, news of a rematch this coming May in Dublin was music to the ears of many fight fans. Unfortuntaely, a Serrano injury has now prevented the fight from happening.

Photo: Matchroom

“Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano,” promotional outlet Matchbook Boxing stated in a Tuesday press release, “Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

As of press time, it is unclear what Serrano’s injury is or how severe it might be. The multi division titlist fought earlier this month, making easy work out of a determined Erika Cruz in New York. As for Taylor, the highly acclaimed Irishwoman last saw action back in October when she decisioned Karen Carabajal in London.

