Kate Abdo Responds To Bob Arum Rant

Posted on 10/07/2021

By: Sean Crose

After having promoter and Top Rank honcho Bob Arum rant away at her in public, broadcaster Kate Abdo responded today via social media. Abdo was hosting the final press conference before the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight this weekend in Las Vegas when she asked the two men, who were clearly at each other’s throats, to face off. This standard practice infuriated Arum, who insisted the face off not happen, then proceeded to tear into Abdo afterward. “She knew that the understanding was no faceoff,” Arum claimed. “What does she say? Now were going to do a faceoff.” The veteran promoter then went off entirely. “Fuck her and fuck them,” he said. “There was no faceoff and we saved the fight.”

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“With regards to the face-off,” Abdo posted Thursday, “I was doing what we the broadcaster believed was agreed on. But I think that’s kind of unimportant now.” She then laid into Arum. “I have nothing but respect for Bob Arum and the empire he has created. I understand what he means to boxing and what this sport owes him. I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate. Of course, it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect. But that’s life, not everyone will give you the courtesy you deserve.”

Although there’s no doubt Arum’s language was way outside the bounds of professional, or even polite, discourse it’s reported that the veteran promoter approached Abdo afterward and apologized for his actions. It’s clear the octogenarian was steamed after the conference, as he also tore into notable fight journalist Mike Coppinger. Although Arum has long been known to speak his mind, the man’s actions Wednesday were notable even by his own brash standards. The upcoming Fury-Wilder fight – the third between both men – wasn’t on the agenda until this summer when an arbitrator ruled a third go round between the fighters must happen. Arum and Fury were reportedly set to sign to Anthony Joshua in the Middle East at the time.

With that being said, there is an air of unfinished business about the Fury-Wilder saga. Their first fight was ruled a draw after Fury got up from a highlight reel knockdown in the final round. Fury completely changed strategies the second fight and wiped Wilder out. One has to wonder if Wilder himself will have made some keen adjustments before stepping into the ring to face Fury on Saturday.

