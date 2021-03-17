Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube And Others Performing On Jake Paul-Ben Askren Card

By: Sean Crose

Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, and Doja Cat are part of the entertainment for the April 17 Triller Fight Club Card. The broadcast will also present the “premiere performance of hip hop Supergroup Mt. Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40” That’s a lot of high profile showbiz for a boxing broadcast. Yet that may be part of the reason for Triller’s potential success when the pay per view numbers for that night’s Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight come in. If Triller proved anything during last fall’s Mike Tyson-Roy Jones’ pay per view card, it’s that it knows how to make boxing fresh and original.

“Justin,” Paul tweeted, “I love you. We’re breaking PPV records April 17th. Belieb that!” Not only are the scheduled musical acts apt to draw in a younger audience than is assumed to pay for a contemporary boxing card, the announcement alone makes for an impressive marketing tool. TMZ, the Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and other publications have reported on Triller’s entertainment line up for the April 17th card. In other words, the performers themselves will be a significant part of the draw for the Paul-Askren fight. Bert Marcus, who produced the fascinating boxing documentary “Champs,” will be producing and directing the entire card, which will go down at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Paul, a social media celebrity, started boxing as what seemed like a lark. As he heads into his third professional fight, however, it’s clear that Paul sees himself as more than a showman. Noticing he has talent and power, Paul trains with big names in the fight game and is surprisingly coming across as a dedicated and determined professional. And although Askren will be making his pro boxing debut against Paul, he’s a noted veteran of the UFC. In other words, the man at the very least knows how to fight on a professional level. He may not be a top level boxer, but Askren is clearly a step up in competition for Paul, who has yet to face a genuine, high level combat sports participant.

Yet Triller is also presenting those who are already high level boxers on the card. For Regis Prograis, former and possibly future world titlist, will be facing notable competition when he squares off against Ivan Redkach in a scheduled 10 round junior welterweight affair. Paul and Askren, who will be fighting as cruiserweights, will be engaged in a scheduled eight rounder.