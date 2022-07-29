Jousce Gonzalez Knocks Out Jose Angulo With Third Round Body Blow

By: Sean Crose

Golden Boy boxing returned to the DAZN airwaves Thursday night as Jousce Gonzalez faced Jose Angulo in the main event of a “Fight Night Card” broadcast live from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California. The 16-2 Angulo was the more active of the two in the first round of the scheduled 8 round affair. The 12-0-1 Gonzalez, on the other hand, appeared to be a bit too patient. Gonzalez took to pursuing his man with some positive results in the second, though Angulo seemed to be the one who threw more punches.

Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy

Gonzalez continued pursuing his man in the third. It was a left to the body in the center of the ring, however, that sent Angulo to the mat. Withering in pain the man was unable to beat the count. “I saw a lot of things in the opening round,” Gonzalez said afterwards. “I knew he was going to box me from the beginning.” It was an impressive showing for the 27 year old. “I proved a lot to myself,” he claimed.