Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Joshua Picks Wilder To Beat Fury In Third Fight

Posted on 09/23/2021

By: Sean Crose

He no doubt has other things on his mind at the moment, but if you pull his arm, WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua will tell you he believes Deontay Wilder will best Tyson Fury when the two men meet next month in Las Vegas for a third go round. “Let’s go with Wilder,” Joshua told the BBC in the leadup to his own fight this weekend against former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk. “He (Wilder) seems obsessed, like he really wants it.” Joshua went on to add that “a focused man is a dangerous man, and he’s focused.”

Wilder and Fury first met back in December of 2018, when the two battled for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title. The fight was close, but Fury looked to be on his way to a decision win when Wilder dropped him hard in the final round. Amazingly, Fury got to his feet, fought on well, and ultimately walked away with a draw. The two men met again in early 2020. This time, it was Fury who was the aggressor. Not only did he outfight Wilder, he led to a member of Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel in the seventh.

Even though Fury won the rematch in thoroughly dominant fashion, Joshua feels Wilder’s focus in the leadup to the third fight will give him the edge. “Wilder might get the decision,” he said. “Actually, no… it has to be a knockout. One of them will knock the other out.” Joshua himself, however, has other things on his mind, mainly the undefeated Usyk, who he’ll be facing in England. Although favored to win, the towering Englishman is facing an undefeated fighter who was himself the undisputed cruiserweight champion on the world – during a time when cruiserweight was a division bursting with talent.

Should he best Usyk, Joshua will be expected to face the winner of Fury-Wilder. That pressure will be particularly intense if Joshua and Fury end up victorious in their respective bouts. Both are supersize heavyweights and, even more importantly, both Englishman. Throw in the fact that the winner of a Joshua-Fury bout would find himself being the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in ages and the potential bout looks to have the makings of a true superfight. Indeed, the two men were supposed to face off in the middle east this year before an American arbitrator ordered Fury to face Wilder again. Joshua, however, comes across as willing to take on all comers.

“Honestly,” he said, “there’s no problem with challenging any fighter in the heavyweight division.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”
September 21st
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th
Shawn Porter: "More Than Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford Is The Most Versatile Fighter In The World"
September 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend