Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez Official For June 10th In New York

By: Sean Crose

It’s official.

Josh Taylor will be putting his WBO junior welterweight strap on the line against former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez on June 10th at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. This is an interesting match. Neither guy has looked all that hot in the ring lately, yet no one would deny that each man is legitimately talented. Taylor has defeated Regis Prograis, after all, while Lopez has defeated Vasyl Lomachenko. That was no small feat for either man to accomplish. It will be intruiging to see how these two square off against one another in the ring.

Image: Top Rank

“You never had the cajones to come here tonight and face me,” Taylor jabbed at Lopez in a verbal sparring session aired via video during ESPN’s live Shakur Stevenson- Shuichiro Yoshino card. With that being said, the two men will have twelve rounds to face each other when they meet in June. Perhaps the best news of all is that the fight does not appear to be a pay per view event. That’s rare in today’s pricey boxing age. Indeed, Lopez himself claimed he wanted the fight to go down upstairs in Madison Square Garden’s main arena. Maybe in the rematch