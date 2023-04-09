Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Josh Taylor-Teofimo Lopez Official For June 10th In New York

Posted on 04/09/2023

By: Sean Crose

It’s official.

Josh Taylor will be putting his WBO junior welterweight strap on the line against former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez on June 10th at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. This is an interesting match. Neither guy has looked all that hot in the ring lately, yet no one would deny that each man is legitimately talented. Taylor has defeated Regis Prograis, after all, while Lopez has defeated Vasyl Lomachenko. That was no small feat for either man to accomplish. It will be intruiging to see how these two square off against one another in the ring.

Image: Top Rank

“You never had the cajones to come here tonight and face me,” Taylor jabbed at Lopez in a verbal sparring session aired via video during ESPN’s live Shakur Stevenson- Shuichiro Yoshino card. With that being said, the two men will have twelve rounds to face each other when they meet in June. Perhaps the best news of all is that the fight does not appear to be a pay per view event. That’s rare in today’s pricey boxing age. Indeed, Lopez himself claimed he wanted the fight to go down upstairs in Madison Square Garden’s main arena. Maybe in the rematch

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vasyl Lomachenko: "In My Mind I Didn't Lose Any Fight"
April 6th
"I Am Very Happy That This Fight Is Not Happening." Oleksandr Usyk Has No Regrets
April 7th
"That's It. I'm Out." Oleksandr Usyk's Manager On Why Tyson Fury Fight Fell Through
March 31st
WBA Orders Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois Heavyweight Title Fight
April 3rd
News: Mercer, Arthur, WBC, Belshaw, Grant
July 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend